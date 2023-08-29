 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Help needed for Wabash River sampling blitz

  • Updated
  • 0
Wabash Sampling Blitz Submitted Photo

Two volunteers stand in a stream while collecting samples for the Wabash Sampling Blitz. No experience is necessary to volunteer for this event and help collect data on the waterways that lead to the Wabash River. 

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation is asking for your help in this year's Wabash Sampling Blitz.

The event is held twice a year where participants collect and test water samples from local steams and tributaries that flow into the Wabash River.

Volunteers also get the opportunity to learn more about how land use impacts our waterways.

Each group will visit three to five sites and will receive maps of their sampling locations.

This year's Blitz takes place on Sept. 8-9, and happens anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. All samples will be collected by 5 p.m.

Click here to sign up.

Recommended for you