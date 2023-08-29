Help needed for Wabash River sampling blitz

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation is asking for your help in this year's Wabash Sampling Blitz.
The event is held twice a year where participants collect and test water samples from local steams and tributaries that flow into the Wabash River.
Volunteers also get the opportunity to learn more about how land use impacts our waterways.
Each group will visit three to five sites and will receive maps of their sampling locations.
This year's Blitz takes place on Sept. 8-9, and happens anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. All samples will be collected by 5 p.m.