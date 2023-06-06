Help make the next 5-year Master Plan with the Parks Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The next 5-year Master Plan for the Lafayette Parks Department is in the making and they are asking for your help.
Officials with the department have put out a 13-question survey that they would like to have community members fill out so they can make sure this new Master Plan has what people want.
The Director of Operations at the Parks Department says that community feed back was so important to their last 5-year Master Plan, that they need to have it again for this plan.
"Overall part of our last 5-year plan where we go a lot of input from the community, really spurred some action on our part and spurred some ideas and we were able to take those and move the department in that direction and that's what we're hoping for here. So it's really vital and critical for us to hear from the community about what they want to see in their parks what they want to see in the community and you know, help guide us over the course of these next five years."
So if you would like to fill out a survey yourself just click here to be taken to the Parks Departments website.