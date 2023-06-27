Hearings planned for Indiana American Water rate hike

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two hearings will take place regarding a proposed water rate increase that will impact Indiana American Water customers.
As we've reported, Indiana American Water recently filed a rate hike request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
The 30% rate hike would happen incrementally over the course of two years.
Typical customers in West Lafayette could pay about $14 more per month once the hike is fully implemented in 2025, according to a spokesperson for the water company.
Field hearings on the request are planned for 6 p.m. on June 29 at the Hamilton County Pubic Library East and July 6 at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center.
You can also submit written comments no later than July 14 by clicking here or by emailing uccinfo@oucc.in.gov.
Executives are pointing to $875 million in water and wastewater system investments as the need for a rate increase.