Hearings planned for Indiana American Water rate hike

Indiana American Water

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two hearings will take place regarding a proposed water rate increase that will impact Indiana American Water customers.

As we've reported, Indiana American Water recently filed a rate hike request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The 30% rate hike would happen incrementally over the course of two years.

Typical customers in West Lafayette could pay about $14 more per month once the hike is fully implemented in 2025, according to a spokesperson for the water company.

Field hearings on the request are planned for 6 p.m. on June 29 at the Hamilton County Pubic Library East and July 6 at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center.

You can also submit written comments no later than July 14 by clicking here or by emailing uccinfo@oucc.in.gov.

Executives are pointing to $875 million in water and wastewater system investments as the need for a rate increase.

