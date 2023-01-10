Hearing set on two defense motions in Richard Allen case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Special Judge Fran Gull has set hearings for two motions filed recently in Richard Allen's case.
Special Judge Gull will first hear arguments on the defense motion for discovery. The motion, filed on December 30, requests the prosecution to provide names and addresses of all State witnesses among other requests.
Special Judge Gull will also hear arguments on the defense motion asking for public funding to hire an investigator.
Both hearings will take place Friday January 13 in Carroll County. The discovery motion will be heard at 10 a.m. Special Judge Gull will then hold a closed-door hearing for the motion on public funding at 11.
Allen's trial is scheduled to get underway on March 20.