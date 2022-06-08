'Haven Home' law paves way for Isaiah 117 House

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new ordinance paves the way for so-called haven homes like the Isaiah 117 House.
As we've reported, the non-profit plans to build a home in Tippecanoe County for foster children awaiting placement with foster families. County commissioners recently approved an ordinance allowing such haven homes in residential areas. Program Coordinator Emily Sampson said that Isaiah 117's goal is to resemble a normal home as much as possible.
"I'm just grateful that the commissioners are willing to look at this from a different angle and to be open-minded about it, and realize there needs to be something new to categorize our ministry," Sampson said.
Sampson told News 18 that Isaiah 117 is in the process of securing land and raising funds for its Tippecanoe County home. The organization operates seven homes in Indiana and Tennessee, with plans to open five more this year.