Haunted Lafayette: A haunting history of Greenbush Cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery serves not only as a final resting place , but also as a glimpse into history.
President of the Historic Preservation Commission, Sean Lutes, told News 18 it's a unique feature of Lafayette.
"A lot of cities don't have centralized urban cemetery like we do where they can see their city's history over the centuries," Lutes explained.
Before there was Greenbush cemetery, many of the bodies were at another location.
"The legend is that the first cemetery in Lafayette actually started in a sort of French-Miami, Wea burial ground," Lutes told News 18.
"That is where St. Boniface is now. By the 1840s, it was getting kinda full."
City leaders then found property on the edge of town at the time, developing it into what is now known as Greenbush Cemetery.
Lutes told News 18 that with a new cemetery came interest from the community.
"Many people actually thought, wow - this is such a great place, so they went to St. Boniface, [and] dug up their relatives."
Those bodies were then taken and buried at the new Greenbush Cemetery.
Some believe that disturbing the rest of the dead could lead to paranormal activity.
Some folks in the neighborhood claim to have witness some happenings.
"People often talk about...legends of being able to see people walk through here at night," Lutes said. "Hearing voices. Seeing people that they know are dead going through the place."
Some of those ghostly apparitions have some strong ties to the area.
Lafayette's founder, William Digby, is buried at Greenbush Cemetery.
Another haunting tale recalls a train crash on Halloween of 1864.
"A bunch of Union soldiers were on a train headed to Chicago. They crashed into another train," Lutes said.
"It killed...I believe it was about 30 men died. It was so gruesome that about 17 could not be identified. They are buried here at Greenbush cemetery."'
Lutes also wanted to add that visiting the cemetery is fine.
However, folks need to respect the property and hours the cemetery is open.
