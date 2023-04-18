Harrison's Sammy Hallada delivers final blow to push Harrison to victory over McCutcheon

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — No more rain or cold weather means it was time to play ball. The Harrison Raiders hosted the McCutcheon Mavericks for the first game in a two-game series.
Harrison struck first with a run in the bottom of the first. But then things went stale through the next four innings.
Then in the bottom of the fifth, the Raider's bats would come alive.
Drew McGagertt would start things and record an RBI single. Right after, Jack Dowell would barrel one into right field to get another RBI single for his team.
Raiders lead 3-0 heading into the sixth inning.
Sammy Hallada would deal the final blow in the bottom of the sixth by sending one to the warning track in right field and sending three runners home. He got to pad his stats tonight by recording 3 RBI double.
The Raiders win game one of the series 6-0 and move on to 7-3 on the year.
Both teams will face off against one another tomorrow at 5:30.
OTHER SCORES:
Baseball:
Delphi def. Benton Central, 13-2.
South Newton def. Faith Christian, 14-11.
Zionsville def. Lafayette Jeff, 6-5.
LCC def. West Lafayette, 7-6.
Softball:
Faith Christian def. South Newton, 14-0.
Delphi def. Twin Lakes, 7-2.
McCutcheon def. Benton Central, 8-2.
West Lafayette def. Frontier, 10-1.