Harrison wins girls tennis sectional championship

Sectional 60 Results:
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison defeated Central Catholic 5-0 in the Sectional 60 Championship.
#1 Singles: Emma Gu (6-0, 6-0) vs. Caitlin Thompson
#2 Singles: Sarah Wang (6-3, 6-4) vs. Ella Thompson
#3 Singles: Bella Maynard (6-4. 6-0) vs. Anna Foerg
#1 Doubles: Sneha Manikhandan/Ella York (6-0, 6-0) vs. Ella Henry/Bliss Ulery
#2 Doubles: Elliot Flanery/Aubrey York (6-2, 6-0) vs. Caroline Bordenet/Madeleine Stapleton
Emma Gu said this Harrison team is different because of how deep they are.
"We can pick up wins at all parts of the court," Gu said. "We swept today, so that shows you how deep we are and how strong we are, and I think we've just been a really coordinated team. We've been doing a lot of team bonding, and I think that's made us better."
Gu said she was upset the championship, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed since she was really looking forward to playing.
"We're just excited to get out here and play," Gu said. "It was a little cold this morning, but we beat CC earlier in the season, and I knew if everyone just stayed calm and played their game, we'd be okay."
Gu said this win feels good since she has been looking forward to it all season. She is ready for the tough regional competition next week.
"Obviously we have regionals next week and we play Carmel, who's the number one team in the state, but rankings are rankings and we always like being the underdog, so I think we're just going to keep practicing hard and hopefully everyone will bring their A game," Gu said.
"We can beat Carmel."
Other girls tennis sectional scores:
Sectional 5 at Crawfordsville
Crawfordsville: 4
North Montgomery: 1
Sectional 6 at Fountain Central
Benton Central: 4
Fountain Central: 1
Sectional 58 at Kokomo
Northwestern: 3
Kokomo: 2
Sectional 59 at Logansport
Lewis Cass: 5
Delphi: 0