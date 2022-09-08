Harrison ties Lafayette Jeff in girls soccer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Loeb Stadium was busy once again. And no, we aren't talking about baseball this time just because we are at Loeb. It's fall so we got to talk about soccer.
Lafayette Jeff was hosting the Harrison Raiders.
The Bronchos were looking for a bounce-back win after losing to West Lafayette, however, they wouldn’t get it here tonight.
That's because this game would end in a couple of goose eggs.
While the score would remain 0-0 all night long, it was an intense battle nonetheless.
So many beautiful shots were had on goal, and both teams played fiercely not wanting to give even an inch.
Congrats to both teams on a great effort.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
Faith Christian def. Bethesda Christian, 3-0.
Benton Central def. Rensselaer Central, 3-0.
LCC def. Twin Lakes, 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER:
LCC def. Benton Central, 3-1.
Maconaquah def. Delphi, 9-0.
West Lafayette def. Western, 5-1.
McCutcheon def. Logansport, 2-1.
Avon tied Harrison 2-2.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Sheridan def. Delphi, 9-0.
West Lafayette def. Faith Christian, 3-1.