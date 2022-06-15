Harrison Softball finishes 2021-2022 season as 4A State Runner-Up

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was the softball 4A State Championship this past weekend. The Harrison Raiders took on the Roncalli Royals in the final game for the 4A state title.
The first two innings seemed to be a close game for both teams.
It was only 1-0 by the time the second inning finished. Then, things started to head in the away team's direction.
Royals scored 8 unanswered runs in the third, widening the gap to 9-0 at the very beginning of the game.
After that Roncalli would keep scoring, and Harrison could just never catch up.
Final score the Royals win 16-0.
Roncalli finished the season with a perfect 33-0 record and as 4A state champs.
However, the Raiders still have so much to be proud of.
Harrison finished the season 28-and-2 with a first-place finish in the North Central Conference.
Raiders were able to record two hits, 6 strikeouts, and a .173 slugging percentage.