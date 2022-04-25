Harrison softball extends win streak with dominating performance over Zionsville

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison Raiders hosted the Zionsville Eagles tonight. Raiders were hoping to extend their winning streak, and they’d be able to after tonight’s performance.
Skipping to the top of the third Harrison is winning 2-0. That is until Sydney Poeck with the Eagles hits a fly out into left field.
Poeck hits a two RBI-double and the Eagles are back in the game. After putting up two more runs shortly after Zionville will take the lead.
Harrison would respond right back with a big hit of their own.
Ava Mobley knew she had to start her team off right. The junior would end up going yard. She hit a 220-foot solo home run to center field.
After that Harrison would control the tempo of the game and never look back.
Final score Raiders win 10-4 over Zionsville.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRL’S SOFTBALL:
Lafayette Jeff def. West Lafayette, 15-5.
Benton Central def. LCC, 10-0.
North White def. Winamac, 4-2.
BOY’S BASEBALL:
Benton Central def. Fountain Central, 15-1.
LCC def. Rensselaer Central, 6-1.
West Lafayette def. North Montgomery, 18-8.
Traders Point Christian def. Attica, 17-3.
GIRL’S TENNIS:
Benton Central def. North Montgomery, 5-0.