Harrison Raiders stay undefeated after taking down NCC opponent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Harrison Raiders took on the Kokomo Wildcats in the first conference game of the year. The Raiders showed tonight why they're going to be a difficult team to beat in the NCC.
The game may have been chilly outside but inside Raider Field it was hot. Harrison would go on to prove that they don’t lose at home and would beat the Wildcats in a dominating fashion.
Harrison had six runs batted in on the night and a total of nine hits.
Senior Jake Gothrup was 2-3 on the night w
Senior Will Isom was cooking up some heat on the mound. Isom ended up having 10 strikeouts on five innings pitched.
Final score Harrison wins 7-0 over Kokomo.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRL’S SOFTBALL:
Benton Central def. LCC, 11-0.
Carroll def.Twin Lakes, 5-3.
West Central def. Delphi, 10-0.
Pioneer def. Faith Christian, 12-6.
Cathedral def. Harrison, 5-2.
Western def. Logansport, 5-1.
BOY’S BASEBALL:
Tri-Country def. Pioneer, 14-1.
Rochester def. Delphi Community, 10-3.
Lafayette Jeff def. Logansport, 14-7.
Benton Central def. Rensselaer Central, 19-9.
LCC def. Twin Lakes, 6-1.