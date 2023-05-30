Harrison narrowly escapes Westfield 4-3 to win the Class 4A Regional Championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school softball regionals have officially come to a close. And we have four teams who will be moving on to the semi-state semifinals that will take place on Saturday morning.
The Harrison Raiders took on the Westfield Shamrocks for a very intense game.
Harrison gave up one run in the top of the first inning. But the team responded in a huge way putting up three runs in the bottom of the first.
The rest of the game seemed to be a defensive battle with no one scoring until the fifth inning.
Westfield would make it a one-run game after cranking one into right field to send a runner home. But like clockwork, the Raiders would respond.
Whitney Duell would send one through the infield to send Emmy Layton home.
Westfield would manage to, once again, respond putting up one more in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s all they’d be able to score.
Harrison’s pitcher Rylan Gick would get the win for her team after striking out the last two batters to finish the game. Gick pitched a complete game having eight strikeouts, giving up three runs and five hits.
Harrison wins 4-3 and is the 2023 IHSAA Class 4A Regional Champion.
SCORES:
SOFTBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Class 2A
Delphi def. Lewis Cass, 1-0.
Class 1A
Caston def. Fremont, 20-1.
Rossville def. Riverton Parke, 4-1.