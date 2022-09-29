Harrison, Lafayette Jeff advance to Sectional Championship

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison defeats McCutcheon 6-0 and Lafayette Jeff defeats West Lafayette 3-2 in the boys tennis Sectional Semifinals.
Raiders Head Coach Chas Bradley was used to heading down the street to West Lafayette for sectional play, but this year her and her team get to stay at home.
Bradley emphasized how big of a role that the seniors on Harrison have played this season.
"It's really not a secret that we rely on our seniors," Bradley said. "We have a very strong senior line up. Three of the top players in the state."
The three seniors, Aaron Gu, Isaac Flannery and Landon Mohr, each play at singles for Harrison.
Against McCutcheon, both Harrison's singles and doubles won.
"I think that our doubles are really starting to pick up the momentum and they're playing more freely because they're so confident in our singles, that they really have nothing to lose at doubles," Bradley said.
The Raiders have a quick turnaround, and Coach Bradley is making sure that her team stays hydrated and gets some rest.
"We're going to come out and keep doing the things that we've been doing," Bradley said. "Play strong at singles and play really aggressive at doubles."
As far as winning the championship, Bradley couldn't help but smile at the thought.
"It would be really special," Bradley said. "I don't think Harrison has won a sectional title since 2013 or 2014. My son was a freshman that year, and I think that was the last time."
On the other set of courts, Lafayette Jeff battled West Lafayette for the chance to play Harrison.
It was 2-2 and came down to a deciding match.
Broncho's Talan Meyers and Red Devil's Yoonsung Lee faced off at two singles.
Meyers came out on top to advance his team to the Sectional Championship.
"It was pretty fun," Meyers said. "Adrenaline was really high and I knew it came down to this match so I knew I had to lock in and win."
When Meyers realized that he was in the deciding match, he took a deep breath and relaxed.
"I tried playing the same way that I was at the beginning, when I wasn't the last one playing," Meyers said.
The Sectional Championship will be the fourth time that the Bronchos and Raiders have met this season. Harrison has won every time so far.
"It's gonna be difficult but I think we [Lafayette Jeff] can do it," Meyers said. "We have the talent, we just really need to lock in and focus and we got this."
Lafayette Jeff will face Harrison for the Sectional Championship Friday, 9/30 at 4:30PM at Harrison High School.
Sectional Championship Schedule:
Full Semifinals Results: