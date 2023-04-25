Harrison hosts 3-way meet to celebrate senior night

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It doesn't feel like spring outside right now, but that's not stopping players from competing. Bats were hot, rackets were on fire, and the track heated up as well.
Over at Harrison High School, the Raiders celebrated senior night with a 3-way meet against Western and West Lafayette.
Looking at the boy's results, Harrison came in first in every event except for two. One event was the boy's pole vault where West Lafayette's Wyatt Curl took the number one spot.
The second happened to be in the discus where Western's Benjamin Granfield took the cake.
However, the girls shook things up, and no one dominated the other completely.
Although, the Raiders did dominate in the field events taking the top spot in everything. However, Western was the surprise team tonight coming in first in six out of the ten running events.
For a list of complete results, you can click here for boys and girls.
OTHER SCORES:
Softball:
Attica def. Faith Christian, 13-0.
McCutcheon def. Logansport, 10-0.
LCC def. Guerin Catholic, 16-2.
Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 7-0.
Eastern def. Delphi, 4-0.
Baseball:
Frontier def. Faith Christian, 10-8.
Benton Central def. West Lafayette, 9-1.
McCutcheon def. Kokomo, 8-6.
Eastern def. Delphi, 13-3.
LCC def. Rensselaer Central, 12-0.
Harrison def. Lafayette Jeff, 10-3.
Tennis:
Northwestern def. Delphi, 5-0.
Benton Central def. Twin Lakes, 4-1.
Logansport def. McCutcheon, 3-2.