Harrison High School student representing Indiana at Medical Congress

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A local 14 year-old high school student has been chosen to represent the state of Indiana in a big way.
Kimberly Ochonogor has been chosen to attend the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence. This is a highly selective program for honors- high school students who have proven their dedication to humanity services through medicine or scientific research.
Ochonogor is an international student from Nigeria who is currently a Sophomore at Harrison High School. She is the only student representing the state of Indiana at the Congress.
"My mother always told me that hard work pays. That I should study and I should get good grades. And that it will work out in the future," says Ochonogor. She follows her mothers advice and encourages others with big aspirations to push themselves to work hard as well.