Harrison High School honors former football star

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison High School had a special tribute during its home opener football game.
The team had a special moment for a former Harrison High School Football star injured in a crash near Indiana State University. As we've reported, Omarian Dixon is recovering at an Indianapolis hospital.
Dixon was a passenger in the crash last weekend that killed three people. Harrison football team captains carried his jersey onto the field during the coin toss to honor him. Athletic Director Jerry Galema said Dixon has left a lasting impact in the community.
"He was a great running back and when he left here he was just a great young man and I think he would do anything for us and we would do anything for him," Galema said.
A family spokesperson told News 18 that Dixon is out of the ICU and is eating and talking to visitors in his room. However, he has a long recovery ahead.
There's no word yet on whether he will play football anytime soon. A livestream was set up so Dixon could watch the game from his hospital room.