Harrison High School Creating a Multimedia Technology Source Center

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) - Harrison High School will be creating a new multimedia technology resource center with a grant they were awarded at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive Grant Awards.
SIA hosts the Grant Awards twice a year. This year 13 different organizations received a grant. Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Manufacturing Engineering, Ed Wulbrecht said Subaru he enjoys being able to help organizations accomplish their goals.
"This gives us the ability to leverage our position in the community. We want to do everything we can to help outside organizations do what they do," he said.
Harrison High School and Dayton Elementary School were the two schools who received grants. A teacher at Harrison, James Gilmore said they are planning to use the money for a new multimedia technology resource center.
"We have a ton of clubs, and a ton of extracurricular activities that kids can do either during school, or after school. What we want to do is actually provide machines and computers that have a bit more power to them," he said.
The resource center will improve existing clubs, and help push new clubs forward at the school.
"This is going to help support not just what we want to get out of it, which is e-sports, but everyone," Gilmore said.
Harrison student, Julian Griswald, is the president of the e-sports club. He couldn't be happier to improve the clubs he enjoys being a part of.
"I've been excited. Our past club president has been excited. I can't wait to see what the other people have to say that don't know about this yet," he said.
Gilmore said he is going to drop the check off, and start purchasing the equipment next week.
"I want to start day one having that lab open. I want to have that lab available for people to go in and use," he said.