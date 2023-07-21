Harrison High School Band to host Worcester City Brass

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Members and families of the Harrison High School Band have company this week. They will be hosting The Worcester City Brass from England.
Although the students are here to perform and tour the Midwest, Band director, Steve Cotten, says the connections made in this program amaze him.
"We understand that, you know, we're going to take good care of their kids, they're going to take good care of our kids.," said Cotten. "It's just been a thing where I think people who've done it throughout the years, especially here at Harrison, have made lifelong friendships and kept up with some of those and that's a really amazing thing!"
The Worcester City Brass will perform next Thursday at Columbian Park at 6:45 in the evening.