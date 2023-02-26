Harrison Gymnastics wins fourth straight sectional championship

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches
earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions
could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some
locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Sunday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Harrison Gymnastics wins fourth straight sectional championship

  • Updated
  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

The Harrison Raiders won their fourth straight Sectional Championship on Saturday at the IHSAA Gymnastics Sectionals at Lafayette Jefferson High School.

The Raiders finished with a score of 102.30.

Lafayette Jeff finished in second place with a score of 102.175.

Micah Wright finished first in floor, bars and all-around to help Harrison claim the title.

Audrey Biddle of West Lafayette took first in Vault and will move on to regionals.

Natalia Choncoa of Lafayette Jeff will also move on to regionals.

Also for the Bronchos, Amelia Martin placed first in beam.

Regionals are next Saturday at 12 p.m. at Valparaiso.

For the full list of results from Sectionals at Lafayette Jeff, CLICK HERE.

