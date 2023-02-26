Harrison Gymnastics wins fourth straight sectional championship

The Harrison Raiders won their fourth straight Sectional Championship on Saturday at the IHSAA Gymnastics Sectionals at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
The Raiders finished with a score of 102.30.
Lafayette Jeff finished in second place with a score of 102.175.
Micah Wright finished first in floor, bars and all-around to help Harrison claim the title.
Audrey Biddle of West Lafayette took first in Vault and will move on to regionals.
Natalia Choncoa of Lafayette Jeff will also move on to regionals.
Also for the Bronchos, Amelia Martin placed first in beam.
Regionals are next Saturday at 12 p.m. at Valparaiso.
For the full list of results from Sectionals at Lafayette Jeff,