Harrison girls track and field win third straight sectional title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Girls Track and Field started postseason action tonight. Sectionals took place around the state and many athletes hoped to make a deep run in the tournament.
In Sectional number 10 Harrison, the Raiders were looking for a 3-peat. Harrison ended up with a final score of 158, which would put them in first place by a significant amount.
McCutcheon finished in second with a score of 134.5, and West Lafayette finished in third place with a score of 128.5
To see how individuals did, and where your team finished, you can click here for Sectional 10.
Below are other results from other sectionals.
OTHER SCORES:
Baseball:
Carroll def. Delphi, 11-0.
West Lafayette def, Lafayette Jeff, 7-4.
Brownsburg def. McCutcheon, 11-1.
Seeger def. Attica, 18-1,
West Central def. Faith Christian, 11-1.
Zionsville def. Harrison, 12-2.
CC def, Lewis Cass, 11-5.
Softball:
Harrison def. CC, 9-2.
Lafayette Jeff def. Tipton, 7-6.
McCutcheon def. Twin Lakes, 14-0.
Tri-County def. Faith Christian, 11-0.
Seeger def. Attica, 7-2.
Eastern def. Delphi, 3-2.