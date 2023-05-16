 Skip to main content
Harrison girls track and field win third straight sectional title

Girls Track Sectionals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Girls Track and Field started postseason action tonight. Sectionals took place around the state and many athletes hoped to make a deep run in the tournament. 

In Sectional number 10 Harrison, the Raiders were looking for a 3-peat. Harrison ended up with a final score of 158, which would put them in first place by a significant amount.

McCutcheon finished in second with a score of 134.5, and West Lafayette finished in third place with a score of 128.5

To see how individuals did, and where your team finished, you can click here for Sectional 10.

Below are other results from other sectionals.

Sectional 8.

Sectional 9.

 

OTHER SCORES:

Baseball:

Carroll def. Delphi, 11-0.

West Lafayette def, Lafayette Jeff, 7-4.

Brownsburg def. McCutcheon, 11-1.

Seeger def. Attica, 18-1,

West Central def. Faith Christian, 11-1.

Zionsville def. Harrison, 12-2.

CC def, Lewis Cass, 11-5.

 

Softball:

Harrison def. CC, 9-2.

Lafayette Jeff def. Tipton, 7-6.

McCutcheon def. Twin Lakes, 14-0.

Tri-County def. Faith Christian, 11-0.

Seeger def. Attica, 7-2.

Eastern def. Delphi, 3-2.

 

