Harrison gets swept by Zionsville in girls volleyball

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Harrison Raiders played host to the Zionsville Eagles tonight in high school girls' volleyball. Overall it was a tough matchup, and by the score itself, you could tell that no one was going to go down easy.
The first set would be decided by a mere four points alone.
Harrison would take the lead, Zionsville would catch up, and it would be the Raiders again. All night, it went on like this until the Raiders got to 21 points.
That’s when Zionsville turned up the heat and was able to take the first set 25-21.
The second set however would be nothing like the first.
The Eagles would get up early in the first set 5-0, and Harrison would have a tough time catching up for the rest of the second. Raiders drop another 25-12.
During the third set, we would see a lot more fight from the Lafayette team.
Harrison would keep things close like the first but ultimately would end up dropping the third 25-19. Defense was the name of the game, but the Raiders would have trouble against the Eagles' cross-court shots.
Final score, Harrison loses 3-0.
OTHER SCORES:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
Benton Central def. Covington, 3-0.
Lafayette Jeff def. Logansport, 3-0.
West Lafayette def. Twin Lakes, 3-0.
Frontier def. North Newton, 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER:
Faith Christian def. Carroll, 3-2.
McCutcheon def. LCC, 5-0.
Frankfort def. Southmont, 8-1.
West Lafayette def. Lafayette Jeff, 2-1.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Tri-Central def. Delphi, 9-2.
Benton Central def. North White, 12-0.
West Lafayette def. Frankfort, 7-0.