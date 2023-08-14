Harrison football eyes another conference title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison is coming off of a successful 8-2 season.
The Raiders went undefeated in conference play and their only two losses of the season were their very first and very last games. Both losses, the Raiders had four turnovers.
The Raiders’ primary goals right now are to clean some things up and get healthy ahead of their home opener.
“Yeah, summer workouts, they’ve been tough,” senior right tackle CJ Zeltwager said. “You know, it’s always summer. It’s always tough getting us ready for week one, you know, getting ready to play.”
Head Coach Terry Peebles said this summer, the Raiders have dealt with their fair share of injuries.
“We’re pretty beat up from training camp,” Peebles said. “I think we’ve got four or five broken bones and hands and things like that. Hopefully, when we get to the conference schedule, we’re at full speed.”
Coach Peebles also shared that this year is a reload, but there are still some talented players in the pipeline.
One of those guys stepping up is quarterback Cailix Dillon.
“Cailix Dillon, he’s done a really great job,” Zeltwanger said. “He’s a really smart kid. He can run the ball. He knows the offense, he knows what to do, and he’s going to get the job done.”
One thing that this team definitely has is chemistry.
“A lot of these guys, we’ve played with each other since elementary school to middle school, and we just know each other a lot,” senior outside linebacker Gavin Halsema said. “We hang out a lot after school. We’re pretty enthusiastic. We got a lot of energy, and that’s gonna we show that on the field.”
Coach Peebles agreed that this group is very loose and likes to have fun.
“They enjoy screwing around a little bit, so sometimes we have to rein them in, but that’s not always a bad thing,” Peebles said. “They’re not super tense. I don’t think they’re going to fold under pressure. I think they’re going to embrace the tough games that we play.”
Speaking of tough games, their first two are against the only two teams that they lost to last season.
“Right off the bat, we’re going to see what we got, and hopefully the kids are able to put up a fight,” Peebles said.
Harrison opens their season at home against West Lafayette on Friday, Aug. 18th.