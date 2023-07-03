Harrison cheer squad heads to annual UCA Camp

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — The Harrison Cheer team is headed to the UCA camp at Illinois State University.
The camp is hosted by the Universal Cheerleaders Association, otherwise known as UCA. They have camps across the country that focus on crowd leading, skills training, leadership and team bonding.
This is the Raiders’ second year going back to advance their skills.
“It is a really fun cheer camp where we learn new material, we learn new stunts, new cheers, chants and a camp dance,” Chanelle Seedorff said. “We are very excited to be together as a team and learn all these new things together.”
Throughout the day. There are different classes available for stunting baskets and other tricks. The Raiders will also be assigned a team leader from the UCA staff, who helps them make a routine to perform on the last day of camp.
“I think this year we’ve already progressed a lot even through the few practices we’ve started to have throughout the summer and I think we’re ready to learn things that are way more advanced that UCA can teach us that we wouldn’t be able to learn here on our own,” Allie Turchi said. “Just things that we’re ready to venture out and try and elevate our program as much as we can.”
The routines and skills that Harrison learns at camp are used throughout their season at different events.
“So we have Raiderfest right after cheer camp and we do a dance that is in Raiderfest and we learned that from cheer camp and it helps us with our youth cheer clinics and other activities that we have,” Emma Earhart said.
The squad also uses the camp as an opportunity to show off their school and what it means to be a Raider.
“We’re all very supportive of each other, and we get really close bonds at camp, so it’s really important we show each other in a really good light and support Harrison to make sure every school thinks greatly of our school,” Emilie Moody said.
“Last year we won a sportsmanship award, and that was voted on by all the other teams,” Turchi said. “It was basically just if you could be on another squad, that was there, which one would you be? And we got picked. And we focus a lot on sportsmanship here at Harrison. So it was a big deal that the cheer team got to show that we’re supportive of everyone.”
From new skills, to teamwork, to the coveted Banana Award, the Raiders have a lot of things they are looking forward to.
“I’m most excited to upgrade our stunts at camp,” Lucy Smart said. “Our stunt group is already super solid, so I’m really excited to see what we all can accomplish.”
“I’m most excited for the team bonding late nights where we’re all like taking back what we learned at the UCA camp,” Seedorff said. “And we’re just at night practicing in our rooms, laughing, having a good time, eating snacks.”
“Hopefully winning the Yellow Spirit Banana,” Kelsey Adams said. “They do this every year, and a new team gets it every single day. So we want to get it at least one day so it can show that we had a lot of energy and we’re really spirited.”
The camp is taking place on July 8 through July 11.