Harrison boys tennis wins NCC Tournament

Aaron Gu wins at one singles

Raiders continue their win streak and defeat Lafayette Jeff for the NCC Tournament Championship.

The NCC Tournament took place at Harrison high school on Saturday.

No. 1 Raiders faced Richmond first, defeating them 5-0 in the semifinal match.

On the other set of courts, No. 2 Lafayette Jeff faced Marion in NCC play.

The Bronchos won 4-1 and moved on to the championship match against Harrison.

The Raiders continued their win streak and defeated the Bronchos 4-1.

Harrison is the 2022 NCC Champions.

Here's are the full results of the tournament.

1) Harrison

2) Lafayette Jeff

3) Marion

4) Richmond

5) Kokomo

6) McCutcheon

7) Logansport

8) Muncie Central

9) Anderson

10) Arsenal Tech

