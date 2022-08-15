Harrison boys soccer drops home opener

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High school sports are back in full swing and one soccer team was in action tonight. Harrison Boys Soccer took on Crown Point for their first home opener.
Raiders were looking for a bounce-back win after losing 3-1 against Ben Davis.
It seems as if the Raiders wouldn’t get that win tonight. The team started off hot having two goals scored right off the bat in the first half.
The first goal would be assisted by Joey Scheumann and scored by Jonny Escobedo. The backward pass from Scheumann would lead Escobedo into space, and he would finish in the right-hand corner of the net.
The second goal would come off of a Crown Point set piece.
The Bulldogs would take a corner kick and the Raiders would end up capitalizing off of it.
The ball was cleared by the back line and found a Raider halfway up the field. It was three versus three and the Raiders would find Carter Koutsouros at the top of the key. Koutsouros would find the back of the net and help his team widen the lead.
However, Crown Point would fight back with a vengeance.
The Bulldogs would end up putting up one in the first half off of a cross.
The second half would roll around and Crown Point would go on to put two more in the net before the game ends.
The final score Harrison drops its home opener 3-2.
OTHER SCORES:
BOYS SOCCER:
La Porte def. North White, 5-1.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Northwestern def. West Lafayette, 3-2.
Lafayette Jeff def. Western, 10-1.
Faith Christian def. Cascade, 5-1.
VOLLEYBALL:
McCutcheon def. Zionsville, 3-0.
Faith Christian def. Tri-Central, 3-0.
BOYS TENNIS:
Benton Central def. McCutcheon, 5-0.