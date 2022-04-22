Harrison baseball ties two game series with McCutcheon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison was able to tie McCutcheon in a two-game series. McCutcheon won the first game 7-6, but the Raiders came back on Thursday and took the second game 6-4.
It was a hard-fought battle from both teams.
Harrison took the early lead in the first inning and led 4-0. McCutcheon responded right after and was able to shorten that gap by two.
After the third Harrison would put up two more runs and the Raiders would never look back.
McCutcheon would try to fight back but would only be able to score two more runs until the game ended.
The Raiders batted .308 on the night and recorded 8 hits and 5 RBI.
Eli Kelly with Harrison led the team in RBI recording two.
OTHER SCORES FROM 4-22:
GIRL’S SOFTBALL:
Lafayette Jeff def. Frontier, 7-6. *2 Extra Innings*
Harrison def. Twin Lakes, 17-1.
McCutcheon def. Western Boone, 15-6.
Clinton Central def. Tri-Central, 22-4.
BOY’S BASEBALL:
Benton Central def. Tri-Country, 13-1.
Harrison def. Pike, 10-1.
Covington def. West Lafayette, 8-7.
GIRL’S TENNIS:
McCutcheon def. Lafayette Jeff, 4-1.