Harrison and McCutcheon High School Robotics teams hold demonstration at fair

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — While the Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair is mostly known for livestock shows, high school students got to demonstrate something more technological.
The Harrison and McCutcheon High School Robotics teams joined forces at the fair inside the Coliseum. Showing off their skills, they gave the audience quite the show with three different robots.
Harrison team captain, Aaron Stack, says he wanted to let others know why they should join robotics.
"We're demonstrating as well as some other groups here how robotics works," said Stacks. "So, we demonstrated our robot and they demonstrated some of theirs and we tried to show off why you should be a part of robotics."
Both teams are thankful to 4H and the fairgrounds for allowing their demonstration.