Harrison Alumni, Purdue Freshmen Compete at Nationals

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind (WLFI) — Two former Harrison Raiders qualified for the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Connor Czajkowski and Jaylie Lohmeyer are freshmen at Purdue and are two out of the eleven Boilermakers traveling to Austin, Texas to compete on the biggest stage.
Former Raider and Freshman Connor Czajkowski is a part of Purdue’s 4x100 relay team that qualified for Nationals.
At regionals, Czajkowski, Jahn Riley, Justin Becker and Eric Young II finished tenth overall with a time 39.88 seconds, their second-fastest time this season
“I was watching Eric run,” Czajkowski said. “Eric’s, our fourth leg. I was watching him run. I was cheering him on. And I look up at the board. We got fourth. So we just had to hope that we got the right time, and we did. When we saw the board we were jumping around screaming, we were hugging everyone. It was the best experience track wise ever.”
Czajkowski shared how special the moment was for his family.
“My dad was there,” Czajkowski said. “He had a couple of tears. He had a couple of tears after he saw we made it. My mom was home watching on the TV. She texted me immediately, ‘oh my gosh.’ She was so excited.”
Czajkowski immediately called his former Harrison track coach to share the exciting news.
Czajkowski said as far as track and school it’s been a smooth adjustment. His goal coming to Purdue was to be on the 4x100 team, so everything has worked out so far.
“We have a great team right now,” Czajkowski said. “We all support each other so much. We have a great team here. Our coaches love us. We all are just basically a family right now.”
Ahead of nationals, the 4x100 relay team has been working on quicker handoffs. Aside from the preparation, Czajkowski is just ready to go down south for his first ever NCAA Nationals.
“I’ve never been to Texas either, and I’m just so excited for this,” Czajkowski said. “Hopefully, I’m gonna experience it more times throughout my career, but I’m so excited.”
Another former Harrison raider and Purdue freshman Jaylie Lohmeyer qualified for nationals in the 4x400 relay.
The team of Lohmeyer, K’Ja Talley, Saran Kouyeth and Cierra Williams finished with a time 3:35.33 to place 11th overall at Regionals.
For Lohmeyer, growing up in West Lafayette makes donning the black and gold extra special.
“Just living here, it was just such like a big deal to my family and all that, and I just never thought I’d ever come here for a sport, especially,” Lohmeyer said. “But being able to do this is just really cool. I have so many people around here just really supporting me, and it’s just a really cool thing. All the schools around here, like West Lafayette, Harrison, I have a bunch of people that just text me every once in a while and they’re like, ‘I’m just so proud of you. It’s so cool to see that you’re doing this experience.’”
Lohmeyer has had a lot of success in her first year and has even impressed herself.
“Overall, my season has been a lot better than what I ever thought it would have been,” Lohmeyer said. “I’ve been running the PR times from my high school years. I did not think to do that, but I’ve been running better than my PR times and I’ve made it as far as I can go, and I never thought I’d ever do that.”
She knows this is just the beginning of her career at Purdue, but she is going to give her all for her three teammates.
“I think since it’s my freshman year, and I have three more years, it’s not as nerve-wracking for me,” Lohmeyer said. “But I feel the pressure because I don’t want to mess up for the other girls that are also in the four by four with me.”
Of course, the ultimate goal for the Boilermakers is reaching the podium in Texas. Connor and Jaylie described what would that moment would be like.
“Oh my God,” Czajkowski said. “Unreal. That’s what it would be. That’s how I explain it. Unreal.”
“Oh, that would be really cool,” Lohmeyer said. “I don’t know. I don’t even know how that would feel. It’d be exciting.”
The men’s 4x100 relay team will compete on Wednesday night at 7:32 p.m. and the women’s 4x400 relay will compete on Thursday night at 11:48 p.m.