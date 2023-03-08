Hardships at Von's Shops making owner consider closing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Von's Shops has been a Purdue Campus favorite for the past 54 years. Due to current difficulties the business could eventually close.
Von's takes pride in their wide and affordable selection of books, jewelry, music and other unique gifts from around the world. The business is aimed to help and bring joy to the campus and community.
Owner John von Erdmannsdorff made it clear that there is no official plans to close yet. Von said that he and his daughter often talk about if they should continue with the store.
"Theft is up dramatically. We would be ahead financially if we closed the store and just rented it out", says Von."We take money from the apartments above and other business in the building every month and put it into the store to keep the store going because we think it's an important part of the community."
Von and his wife founded the business back in 1968 after looking for a wide variety of books in the community and not being able to find any. They decided that if they couldn't find it they'd create it.