Hardships at Von's Shops making owner consider closing

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Spencer to Hazleton, with the crest near Newberry. Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Seymour to Williams, with the crest just upstream of Rivervale. Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Clinton. Flooding will end at Spencer and Seymour within the next day, while several sites are expected to remain in flood through the week. Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is expected to persist well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Tuesday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&