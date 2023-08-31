Happening tonight: Documentary screening for Hunger Action Month

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Happening Thursday: Three organizations are co-hosting a free viewing of an educational documentary in honor of Hunger Action Month.
Food Finders Food Bank, Bread for the World, and Lafayette Urban Ministry will show "The Working Hungry", an Emmy-nominated documentary that tells the story of three families struggling with food insecurity in Indiana.
After the screening, Bread for the World will lead a discussion from a group of panelists on how we can end food insecurity in America.
The screening starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Long Center in downtown Lafayette.