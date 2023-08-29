Hammond man charged after police search uncovers Glock switch

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Hammond man is formally charged after a search uncovered a so-called Glock switch and spurred a police chase.
The chase started Saturday night when a state trooper pulled over 30-year-old Rakim Fallen on U.S. 231.
The trooper says she smelt burnt marijuana and began searching the car.
She says she found a Glock handgun and a selector switch, which allows the handgun to function as an automatic firearm.
Fallen allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and sped off while the trooper ran the serial numbers from the gun.
Police say his 1-year-old child was still inside the car.
Fallen allegedly parked the car and ran away near Old Romney Road and Brunswick Drive.
Court documents don't indicate where he was arrested.
He faces felony charges of possession of a machine gun, unlawful carrying of a handgun, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.
A Hammond man is formally charged after a weekend police chase uncovered a so-called glock switch.
{***NEW THIS MORNING STINGER***}
{***FULLSCREEN***}
The chase started Saturday night when a state trooper pulled over 30-year-old Rakim Fallen on U.S. 231.
The trooper says she smelt burnt marijuana and began searching the car.
She says he found a Glock handgun and a selector switch...
Which allows the handgun to function as an automatic firearm.
Fallen allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and sped off while the trooper ran the serial numbers from the gun.
Police say his 1-year-old child was still inside the car.
Fallen allegedly parked the car and ran away near Old Romney Road and Brunswick Drive.
Court documents don't indicate where he was arrested.
He faces felony charges of possession of a machine gun, unlawful carrying of a handgun, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.