Habitat For Humanity and LSC Team Up For ‘The House The Schools Built’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity asked Lafayette School Corporation to partner up and help build a home for a Lafayette family in need.
Elementary school staff has been coming out to the build site since the project started in May to help build the house.
While the students unfortunately are not able to help build the home, they still were able to get involved.
Classrooms across LSC were given 2x4 pieces of plywood, used to build the home, for their students to decorate.
“They delivered 25 of the two by fours [to Edgelea Elementary school] and each classroom was responsible for decorating one. they could decorate it however they wanted. so the kids were super enthusiastic about just kind of leaving their mark and knowing that they were going to be a part of the habitat for humanity house,” Edgelea Principal, Ava Ave said.
The project got underway in May, and the house is expected to be finished for the family this July.