 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Habitat For Humanity and LSC Team Up For ‘The House The Schools Built’

  • Updated
  • 0
Habitat For Humanity and LSC Team Up For ‘The House The Schools Built’

Students decorate plywood being used for the house 

Lafayette School Corporation elementary schools help Habitat For Humanity build a house for a Lafayette family in need.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity asked Lafayette School Corporation to partner up and help build a home for a Lafayette family in need. 

Elementary school staff has been coming out to the build site since the project started in May to help build the house. 

While the students unfortunately are not able to help build the home, they still were able to get involved. 

Classrooms across LSC were given 2x4 pieces of plywood, used to build the home, for their students to decorate.  

“They delivered 25 of the two by fours [to Edgelea Elementary school]  and each classroom was responsible for decorating one. they could decorate it however they wanted. so the kids were super enthusiastic about just kind of leaving their mark and knowing that they were going to be a part of the habitat for humanity house,” Edgelea Principal, Ava Ave said. 

The project got underway in May, and the house is expected to be finished for the family this July. 

Recommended for you