Gun Violence with Children in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Children and loaded guns are starting to become more common.
On January sixth, a six year-old student shot a first grade teacher in Virginia. Eight days later, a dad was arrested after his 4 year-old son was recorded playing with a loaded gun. This isn't just happening around the country, but in our own backyard. Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway says this is the unfortunate reality.
"Typically when gun accidents occur, they're in the home and this is a kind of thing that happens. I hate to say that this is a typical thing that happens, but it is," he said.
According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, Guns are the leading cause of death for U-S children and teens.
Since the start of February, there have been three accidents with a gun involving children and teens in Lafayette. In early February, a three year-old boy accidentally shot himself. Again in the middle of the month, a 15 year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm. Yesterday, a 16 month-old toddler accidentally shot and killed by his 5 year-old sibling.
"It's crushing news. It's tragic. My heart goes out to the family. It's sad for the family, it's sad for our guys who have to investigate this, and the community has to deal with a loss like this because it's unnecessary," Galloway said.
The results of young children and teens getting ahold of loaded firearms is tragic, but Galloway says that gun owners can prevent this from further happening.
"If we can have gun owners be responsible with their fire arms and not just store them on shelves, or in their pillows or in their nightstands, and actually work to lock them up and keep them safe, I think you can not have these things happen," he said.
He says that owning a firearm is a large responsibility that can't be taken lightly.
"It can't just be something you lay around and hope that it doesn't get stolen, doesn't get used, doesn't get picked up. It needs to be something you are responsible for and take extra attention to," Galloway said.
He also said the Lafayette Police Department is pushing things out on social media today to inform gun owners on how to be responsible with their fire arm.