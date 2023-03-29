 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring at
Edwardsport on the White River and is expected downriver from there,
and is also expected to develop at Mount Carmel on the Wabash.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Wednesday. On the Wabash, near Terre Haute, on the White, near
Edwardsport, and along the East Fork White, near Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last well into next week in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain going into the weekend will likely extend
flooding further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gun Violence with Children in Lafayette

  • Updated
  • 0
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Children and loaded guns are starting to become more common.

On January sixth, a six year-old student shot a first grade teacher in Virginia. Eight days later, a dad was arrested after his 4 year-old son was recorded playing with a loaded gun. This isn't just happening around the country, but in our own backyard. Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway says this is the unfortunate reality.

"Typically when gun accidents occur, they're in the home and this is a kind of thing that happens. I hate to say that this is a typical thing that happens, but it is," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention, Guns are the leading cause of death for U-S children and teens.

Since the start of February, there have been three accidents with a gun involving children and teens in Lafayette. In early February, a three year-old boy accidentally shot himself. Again in the middle of the month, a 15 year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm. Yesterday, a 16 month-old toddler accidentally shot and killed by his 5 year-old sibling.

"It's crushing news. It's tragic. My heart goes out to the family. It's sad for the family, it's sad for our guys who have to investigate this, and the community has to deal with a loss like this because it's unnecessary," Galloway said.

The results of young children and teens getting ahold of loaded firearms is tragic, but Galloway says that gun owners can prevent this from further happening.

"If we can have gun owners be responsible with their fire arms and not just store them on shelves, or in their pillows or in their nightstands, and actually work to lock them up and keep them safe, I think you can not have these things happen," he said.

He says that owning a firearm is a large responsibility that can't be taken lightly.

"It can't just be something you lay around and hope that it doesn't get stolen, doesn't get used, doesn't get picked up. It needs to be something you are responsible for and take extra attention to," Galloway said.

He also said the Lafayette Police Department is pushing things out on social media today to inform gun owners on how to be responsible with their fire arm.