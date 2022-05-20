Guilty plea entered in deadly Romney Meadows shooting in 2021

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Chicago man could get up to 130 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend and their daughter in Lafayette last year.
Devonta Roberts testified earlier on Friday that he "mistakenly" shot the child; although prosecutors noted that his girlfriend was holding the baby at the time, and Roberts fired 22 shots at them.
Three-year-old Datoria Roberts and her mother, Victoria Moore, died in the shooting at Romney Meadows last July.
In exchange for his guilty pleas to two counts of murder, prosecutors dropped other charges Roberts faced.