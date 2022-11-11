Grissom Air Reserve Base honors first-ever woman Marine

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday marked the 247 birthday of the US Marine Corps. Marines and other military personnel honored the first-ever woman Marine today at Grissom Air Reserve Base.
Kokomo native Opha May Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1918. Women were prohibited from service prior to that year and weren't allowed to fight in combat.
However, Johnson and 300 other women performed vital roles back in the states during World War one. Marines said the lack of recognition made it obvious they needed to make a change.
"We didn't have any sort of facilities or any training sites named for her," said Gunnery Sergeant Brian Knowles. "...I thought to myself this is an awesome opportunity to honor her, honor our traditions and celebrate our history by coordinating this. "
The building that now bears her name is the Sergeant Opha May Johnson Marine Reserve Center.
A bronze plaque with her official marine picture will be installed on the front of the building.
The masthead has already been changed to reflect the name change.
Marines stationed there hope the recognition inspires generations of marines in the future to join their organization.