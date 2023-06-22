Green Expo returns to Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're interested in living green, a familiar event is back in town this weekend.
The Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan Committee is hosting the 2023 Green Expo to educate the public about reducing their environmental impact.
Several local businesses and organizations will discuss the importance of renewable energy, electric vehicles, waste reduction, land conservation and other topics.
The Green Expo takes place at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
There will also be a panel discussion at 2 p.m.