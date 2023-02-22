Greater Lafayette's Golden Apple Awards 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — the Greater Lafayette Commerce recognizes five outstanding teachers in the Greater Lafayette area with the annual Golden Apple award.
2023 marks the 36th year of the award.
Each teacher is recognized for their passion and excellence in serving young minds of the community.
The five educators to receive this year’s Golden Apple are:
-Dana Crum, family and consumer science teacher at East Tipp Middle school.
-Maribel Masoodi, First grade teacher at Edgelea Elementary school.
-Lucas Harmon, Sixth grade teacher at West Lafayette Intermediate school.
-Sunshine Waber, Kindergarten teacher at Mayflower Mill Elementary school.
-Jennifer Harris, Title one teacher at Mayflower Mill Elementary school.
Four of the five recipients were at the ceremony at Greater Lafayette Career Center.
Jennifer Harris was unable to attend because she is out of state at a conference aimed at creating trauma-sensitive schools.