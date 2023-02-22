 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon
and evening across North Central Indiana. Light easterly winds in
the morning will turn southerly and dramatically increase during
the afternoon. Strong wind gusts are expected to persist into the
evening hours then begin to diminish after sunset. Make sure to
secure loose objects that could blow around and become hazardous.

Greater Lafayette's Golden Apple Awards 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Greater Lafayette's Golden Apple Awards 2023

Five teachers of the Greater Lafayette area are celebrated for their outstanding work as educators. 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —  the Greater Lafayette Commerce recognizes five outstanding teachers in the Greater Lafayette area with the annual Golden Apple award.

2023 marks the 36th year of the award.

Each teacher is recognized for their passion and excellence in serving young minds of the community.

Greater Lafayette's Golden Apple Awards 2023

The five educators to receive this year’s Golden Apple are:

-Dana Crum, family and consumer science teacher at East Tipp Middle school.

-Maribel Masoodi, First grade teacher at Edgelea Elementary school.

-Lucas Harmon, Sixth grade teacher at West Lafayette Intermediate school.

-Sunshine Waber, Kindergarten teacher at Mayflower Mill Elementary school.

-Jennifer Harris, Title one teacher at Mayflower Mill Elementary school.

Four of the five recipients were at the ceremony at Greater Lafayette Career Center.

Jennifer Harris was unable to attend because she is out of state at a conference aimed at creating trauma-sensitive schools.

 

Recommended for you