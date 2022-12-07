Greater Lafayette Region announces 7 new development projects

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The goal of the 7 projects announced Wednesday is to improve quality of life and stimulate economic development in the region.
Members of Greater Lafayette Commerce, local elected officials and leaders from Purdue University and Ivy Tech gathered to announce and celebrate the new projects which include the following:
A Place to Call Home
- $8.6 million that will be used to support the Greater Lafayette Residential Infrastructure and Housing Development Action Plan.
- Funds can support water, sewer, sidewalks and broadband projects
A Regional Housing Action Plan
- $100,000 that will be used to conduct a regional housing study encompassing both regional and individual county information.
Supporting our Families
- More than $700,000 will be used by the Childcare Resource Network to expand licensed and high-quality childcare across the region.
Wabash River Greenways
- $6.5 million will help with trail developments along the Wabash River and its tributaries in Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, White and Warren Counties.
Runway for Growth
- $7 million has been allocated to support a passenger terminal at the Purdue University Airport to help bring commercial air service back to the Greater Lafayette Region. The project team at Purdue Airport is working to identify other sources of funding, and after fundraising is complete the project timeline will be announced.
INVets Partnership for Veteran Recruitment
- $183,000 will be used to help a community effort to connect veterans with resources to find open job positions and identify career pathways.
Semiconductor Workforce Development
$5 million will go toward a semiconductor workforce development project, which has the goal of creating a pipeline of talent from Purdue University and Ivy Tech to the new semiconductor industry coming to the region.
According to Greater Lafayette Commerce President and CEO, Scott Walker, the funding for the projects listed above, totaling $30 million, come from the state-wide Indiana Regional Economic Development Initiative, or READI Program.
"So the READI Program from the state is really a regional initiative to accelerate economic development," Walker said. "And so from that, we took a look at some of the challenges facing the region and some of the opportunities we had for growth."
Walker added that all of these projects will have close to a $2 billion impact on the region and will allow Greater Lafayette to compete with the most successful regions in the country.