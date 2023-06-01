Greater Lafayette Offering Kids' Robotics Camp

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) —Younger kids have an opportunity to get hand-on experience learning more about robotics and programming.
The annual Robotics Camp is for children grades first through sixth.
In addition to robotics and programming, the children also learn about local manufacturing locations and do STEM-related activities.
Lunch is provided for them as well.
The program tours around a different city in Indiana every week.
Currently, they are in Williamsport Elementary School and began the program down there on Tuesday.
Director of the Robotics Camp Lucia Perrin says she enjoys teaching these younger kids something new, as she says they are more "exploratory."
"We want kids to be exposed to it young, I think, and also...we just see a lot more younger kids that want to come to camp. So, being able to teach kids about something that they might not see in school everyday is something that I really enjoy doing. Having them use those skills to be able to be exposed to new equipment, it just makes teaching like so much more fun," she said.
They will be coming to Lafayette at the Y-M-C-A on Creasy Lane starting June 20th.
For more information about registration, call (765) 742-4044 or email workforce@greaterlafayette.com.