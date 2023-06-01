 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Greater Lafayette Offering Kids' Robotics Camp

  • 0
The camp offers shirts for the kids as a souvenir.

WILLIAMSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) —Younger kids have an opportunity to get hand-on experience learning more about robotics and programming.

The annual Robotics Camp is for children grades first through sixth.

In addition to robotics and programming, the children also learn about local manufacturing locations and do STEM-related activities.

Lunch is provided for them as well.

The program tours around a different city in Indiana every week.

Currently, they are in Williamsport Elementary School and began the program down there on Tuesday.

Director of the Robotics Camp Lucia Perrin says she enjoys teaching these younger kids something new, as she says they are more "exploratory."

"We want kids to be exposed to it young, I think, and also...we just see a lot more younger kids that want to come to camp. So, being able to teach kids about something that they might not see in school everyday is something that I really enjoy doing. Having them use those skills to be able to be exposed to new equipment, it just makes teaching like so much more fun," she said.

They will be coming to Lafayette at the Y-M-C-A on Creasy Lane starting June 20th.

For more information about registration, call (765) 742-4044 or email workforce@greaterlafayette.com.

Recommended for you