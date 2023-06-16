Greater Lafayette Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 17th At Tapawingo Park

 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday, June 17 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

The Greater Lafayette Juneteenth event at Tapawingo park on Saturday June 17th.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Saturday, June 17th at Tapawingo Park is the 2023 Greater Lafayette Juneteenth celebration. 

The event will go on from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.

This year’s theme for the celebration is ‘freedom to thrive.’ Many of the festivities planned for this year's event really hone in on African and African American culture. 

At the Juneteenth Celebration there will be:

-African drum circle with West African drum instructor

-Healing Meditation

-Art show and art workshop

-Choir

-Natural hair care informational presentation

The Greater Lafayette Juneteenth event organizer Ebony Barrett says this year’s event is about being able to celebrate their heritage while looking ahead to future generations. 

“The intention that was created around this year's event was to celebrate each other. To look back at our heritage and understand what it's brought us today. We are also going to innovate in ways. And that we have the freedom to celebrate and thrive and to continue to create generations,” Barrett said.

You can find more information on the Juneteenth celebration ‘here’.  

 

