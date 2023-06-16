Greater Lafayette Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 17th At Tapawingo Park

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Saturday, June 17th at Tapawingo Park is the 2023 Greater Lafayette Juneteenth celebration.
The event will go on from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.
This year’s theme for the celebration is ‘freedom to thrive.’ Many of the festivities planned for this year's event really hone in on African and African American culture.
At the Juneteenth Celebration there will be:
-African drum circle with West African drum instructor
-Healing Meditation
-Art show and art workshop
-Choir
-Natural hair care informational presentation
The Greater Lafayette Juneteenth event organizer Ebony Barrett says this year’s event is about being able to celebrate their heritage while looking ahead to future generations.
“The intention that was created around this year's event was to celebrate each other. To look back at our heritage and understand what it's brought us today. We are also going to innovate in ways. And that we have the freedom to celebrate and thrive and to continue to create generations,” Barrett said.
You can find more information on the Juneteenth celebration ‘here’.