Greater Lafayette Honor Flight takes second trip of the year

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLFI) — More than 80 local veterans are home after a life-changing trip to our nation's capitol.
News 18 was there as the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight headed to Washington, D.C. for the second time this year. In part of one our two part series, we sharing the experience of a World War II Veteran and his son, who is a Vietnam Veteran.
It was an early start for 85 area veterans and their guardians as they boarded a plane at Purdue Airport Tuesday morning. The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight landed in Washington, D.C. about an hour later. From there, it was time to tour national memorials and monuments.
94-year-old Cecil Williams was the only World War Two Veteran on the trip.
"This is really something. I've been all over and seen a lot of things, but this is different," Cecil said.
The first stop of the day was the WWII Memorial.
"It's a great thing. It is. It'll probably never happen again, but I'm here now. I'm enjoying it. If I could get up I'd dance, but I'm too old for that," Cecil said.
Cecil was joined on the trip by his son, James Williams.
"It's fantastic. I never thought it would happen," James said.
James served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.
"So anything that dropped off the planes that went boom, I built them and put them on it," James said.
He says the day made up for negative treatment he received when he returned home from war.
"It's finally getting recognition that we should have got then," James said. "It's like everybody blamed us for everything that went on, and we were just called up and doing our duty."
After a day of touring Washington, D.C., the veterans arrived back at the Purdue Airport where hundreds of family and friends were waiting to welcome them home. The father and son are grateful for the opportunity and encourage any eligible veteran to sign up for the next flight.
"It put some value to what we went through. Finally," James said.
"Do it. That's all I can say," Cecil said. "Do it. If you've got a chance, do it. Okay?"
News 18 will also share more experiences from local veterans who went on the flight on Thursday.