Greater Lafayette Honor Flight Board holds meet and greet

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dozens of local veterans were honored before they head out on a big trip on Tuesday.
The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight Board held its meet and greet at Faith Community Center earlier on Sunday. It's a way to prepare the veterans and their families ahead of the flight.
Veterans and their chaperones will fly to Washington D.C. to tour memorials and monuments. It's the first flight in a little less than five years due to the pandemic. Greater Lafayette Honor Flight Board President Kevin Bol told News 18 that it's great to be able to bring the program back.
"We are a little rusty," Bol said. "We've found some things that we need to work on, but it's great to be back and get this going. Just to see the response from the veterans and I think it's going to be an amazing trip."
Bol also told News 18 that the meet and greet event gives Greater Lafayette Honor Flight Board a chance to connect with the community.
"It just allows us to meet with the families and get them a little bit more involved and get ready for Tuesday. It kind of gives them a brief description of what's going to happen," Bol said.
The Honor Flight takes off Tuesday morning and arrives back that evening. The public is encouraged to welcome the veterans back when the land at the Purdue Airport about 7 p.m.