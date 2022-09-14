Greater Lafayette Fire Academy celebrates 13 graduates

 Skip to main content
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Greater Lafayette Fire Academy is celebrating 13 new graduates.

A ceremony honored the academy's most recent graduates Monday at the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

Eleven firefighters were from Lafayette, one from West Lafayette and one from Purdue.

The graduates completed approximately 13 weeks of training at the Lafayette Fire Department Training Center.

All 13 firefighters will now move to their shift and station assignments where they will continue their training.

