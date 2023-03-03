Greater Lafayette Commerce connecting the community through their "Rise & Shine" event

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following a portion of the
following river in western Indiana...eastern Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue well into
next week. Precipitation tonight through Friday night is expected to
range from around 1.75 to over 3.00 inches across most of central
Indiana. If higher rainfall amounts are seen with this system, the
development of some moderate flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Thursday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Central Indiana

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals
of around 2 inches are currently forecast for the region.
Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may
cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Greater Lafayette Commerce connecting the community through their "Rise & Shine" event

  • 0
River City Community Center is ready to host Rise & Shine networking event

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The first Friday of every month Greater Lafayette Commerce hosts "Rise & Shine" to bring small businesses and people in the community together. This is an informative event, plus a breakfast to get the day started.

The event was created to focus on people, small businesses, organizations and events that make Greater Lafayette even greater.

There you can find informative segments on how to build your organization or business.

It's hoped that everyone who attends will leave having met someone new and learned something new about the Lafayette community.

"We hear all the time that people have made connections here that then became long term partnerships. My favorite stories to hear are when one of our non-profits connect with a business and you know build something out from there." says GLC Member Services Consultant Amy Sundell.

For more information you can access the event page here.

