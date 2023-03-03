Greater Lafayette Commerce connecting the community through their "Rise & Shine" event

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The first Friday of every month Greater Lafayette Commerce hosts "Rise & Shine" to bring small businesses and people in the community together. This is an informative event, plus a breakfast to get the day started.
The event was created to focus on people, small businesses, organizations and events that make Greater Lafayette even greater.
There you can find informative segments on how to build your organization or business.
It's hoped that everyone who attends will leave having met someone new and learned something new about the Lafayette community.
"We hear all the time that people have made connections here that then became long term partnerships. My favorite stories to hear are when one of our non-profits connect with a business and you know build something out from there." says GLC Member Services Consultant Amy Sundell.
For more information you can access the event page here.