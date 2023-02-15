Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan calls for 58% cut in emissions by 2030

TIPPECANEO COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Greater Lafayette Climate Action Plan is complete.
Lafayette, West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County worked together on the plan for about two years.
The plan focuses on four areas: energy, transportation, agriculture and forestry, and waste.
Officials used surveys, focus groups and roundtables to identify the community's biggest climate action goals.
The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is among the biggest priority.
The plan sets a 2030 deadline to cut emissions by 58 percent.
"It is an ambitious goal, but that is something we wanted," says Michael Thompson, the Tippecanoe County representative on the climate action plan's joint leadership board. "We didn't come to the table wanting a surface level approach or just to look at quick fixes or to put a Band-Aid on any issues."
The plan also includes a greenhouse gas inventory.
Researchers found industrial businesses and public and private transportation were responsible for the most emissions in Greater Lafayette.