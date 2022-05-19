Greater Lafayette Career Academy giving students experience in skilled trades

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Greater Lafayette Career Academy is offering a course for high school students interested in exploring careers in construction trades. Local builders say the class could not come at a better time for the industry.
Over the course of the spring semester, nine students from Harrison High School, Jeff High School and McCutcheon High School have been working to build two playhouses. The students sketched the designs, ordered the parts for construction from local businesses, and built the two playhouses. Several local tradespeople have been assisting the students with framing, surveying and site prep, among several other tasks.
Harrison senior Gabe Huber is one of the students working on the playhouses. He says the support from professionals in the field throughout the process has been invaluable.
"We had people… that worked in electricity,” Huber said. “We have roofing people here. We had all sorts of different companies here. ... All sorts of awesome people that just handed you job opportunities left and right. They're willing to pay good too, so it's a great thing to learn."
This is the second year of the program at the career academy. Last year’s group only had virtual interactions with professional tradespeople due to the pandemic. The group also had to build much smaller items because the current construction lab at the academy had not yet been built.
Aaron Krueger is the construction trades teacher at GLCA. He says his students are in high demand on the job market.
"I have a lot more students with definite plans right now to work with companies,” Krueger said. “Some of them have already signed with different companies and they already have a job when they finish."
McCutcheon senior Owen McCutcheon is one of those students with a job lined up. He says the course allowed him to discover a newfound interest.
"Gaylor Electric actually came and did a three week course with us,” McCutcheon said. “Then I followed up with them, and now I'm doing a four-year apprenticeship with them."
The Builders Association of Greater Lafayette has been working closely with these students throughout the process. For BAGL members Becca Grimes and Topher Dick, seeing younger people like Huber and McCutcheon taking an interest in skilled trades is encouraging. Grimes works with contractors on a daily basis and says they express the same challenges.
“The biggest complaint that I get is labor,” Grimes said. “There's just nobody from this younger generation that is in the construction industry. There's a lot of people that are getting ready to retire. There's a huge void."
A void that Dick believes is partially connected to the emphasis on higher education.
"Students get to thinking, ‘Oh, I need to go to college. I need to spend several years in college. Move on,’” Dick said. “That's great for many people, but it does not work for everyone."
Krueger agrees and says high school is the time for students to try a wide variety of options.
"Don't be afraid to send your kids to places like the Greater Lafayette Career Academy to try out some of these different skilled trades,” Krueger said. “It's a great opportunity for kids to decide, ‘I like it’ or ‘I don't like it,’ but if they never try, they're really never going to know."
McCutcheon knows he likes it and says he's looking forward to seeing the finished products.
"We've had our ups and downs, but it's gone smooth so far,” McCutcheon said. “I hope we can get it out on time."
The project is scheduled to be finished tomorrow. The playhouses will then be auctioned off starting June 1. Any individual or organization can bid on the playhouses through the end of June. The proceeds will fund the construction materials for next year's class projects.
To learn more about the program, visit the Greater Lafayette Career Academy’s course overview page here.