Greater Lafayette awaits share of $507M statewide opioid settlement

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette, West Lafayette and the county are expecting millions of dollars as part of a statewide opioid settlement.
The cities and county opted into the $507 million settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors, including Johnson & Johnson.
County commissioners on Monday established a fund for the money and will hold meetings with stakeholders to decide how it should be spent.
"We're going to be pulling together providers, the United Way, the sheriff's department, the health department, to bring a group together to talk about the best use of those funds," Commissioners President Tom Murtaugh says.
Murtaugh wants to use the money to further bolster local mental health and addiction services.
"Our community took a hit because of this, so we want to make sure those resources are put into substance abuse and mental health programming to help with that issue," he says.
The settlement will be paid out over seven years with the first installment expected this summer.
Murtaugh says each installment will be roughly $230,000.