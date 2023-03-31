Grant Street Trail Project Impact on Resident's Homes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- The city of West Lafayette is building a new multi-use trail that runs along Grant Street that will connect different parts of the city.
West Lafayette Street Commissioner, Ben Anderson, says that this is going to be good for the city.
One thing we hear over and over again from families is the multi use trail where they can have all their kids and go out and walk around and be active and get out and feel safe that they're not in the road way
Originally, homeowners were told this project wouldn't touch the land in front of their homes. But in the last six months, that changed. Long time resident, Pam Schandel, was surprised when she found out
"I was shocked. It feels like they're decimating a lot of the property's here, and not having a lot of respect for the neighborhood," she said.
In order for them to do this, they have to move the curb four feet inwards. This shrinks the size of the resident's front yard, but doesn't impede on their property line.
"People notoriously aren't careful around driveways. This is going to be going past a lot of drive ways that are already a little difficult to see out of. I think multi-use is great. I just don't think this is the best spot for it," Schandel said.
Many old and historic trees are going to be cut down. Retaining walls will be built to hold back the soil at the bottom of the ramp. Anderson says its not easy to remove the existing trees.
"We're going to plant stuff back. Yes it's going to take a period of time to get there, and it won't happen over night. We're not wiping them and not trying to put anything back," he said.
Anderson encourages concerned residents to reach out to the city about the project and the plan for it moving forward.