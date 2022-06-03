Grant Street road work pushed back to next summer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction crews have hit another road block in a big redevelopment project.
Work was supposed to start this summer on a stretch of Grant Street from Salisbury to Meridian streets, but utility companies won't be finished relocating water and gas lines in the area until this fall.
The work near West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School must coincide with summer break. As a result, the section of road construction is being pushed back to next May.
"As of today, they haven't been out there and cut anything out of that roadway as far as I can tell," said Redevelopment Commission President Larry Oates. "I see no work being done."
Oates blames labor shortages. Utilities are also busy with many public projects, he added, after an influx of federal funding.
"It's a perfect storm between all this money coming in from the federal stuff and municipalities and states all want to get this work done," Oates said. "When you put that on top of the fact that it's hard to find workers at the same time, you're hitting a bottleneck and we're right at the middle of that bottleneck at this point."
As News 18 reported, a portion of Salisbury Street under the same redevelopment project must be ripped up and reconstructed to fix a $1.2 million design error that left the road too narrow.